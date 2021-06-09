Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS), Sara Finley, Has Just Spent US$53k Buying 18% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Independent Director, Sara Finley, recently bought US$53k worth of stock, for US$10.51 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 18%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Preferred Apartment Communities

In fact, the recent purchase by Sara Finley was the biggest purchase of Preferred Apartment Communities shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$10.65. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Preferred Apartment Communities insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Sara Finley.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:APTS Insider Trading Volume June 9th 2021

Insider Ownership of Preferred Apartment Communities

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Preferred Apartment Communities insiders own about US$15m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Preferred Apartment Communities Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Preferred Apartment Communities insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Preferred Apartment Communities has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

