Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK), Ock Kim, Has Just Spent US$1.0m Buying 19% More Shares

Those following along with OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Ock Kim, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.0m on stock at an average price of US$12.64. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 19%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OP Bancorp

In fact, the recent purchase by Ock Kim was the biggest purchase of OP Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$12.55). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 85.00k shares worth US$1.1m. On the other hand they divested 91.87k shares, for US$986k. Overall, OP Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:OPBK Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of OP Bancorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. OP Bancorp insiders own about US$40m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The OP Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of OP Bancorp we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing OP Bancorp. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with OP Bancorp and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

