Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT), Craig Johnson, Has Just Spent US$51k Buying A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Independent Director, Craig Johnson, recently bought US$51k worth of stock, for US$17.00 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Odonate Therapeutics

In fact, the recent purchase by Craig Johnson was the biggest purchase of Odonate Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$19.20. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Odonate Therapeutics insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Craig Johnson was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ODT Insider Trading Volume January 2nd 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.2% of Odonate Therapeutics shares, worth about US$16m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Odonate Therapeutics Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Odonate Therapeutics shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Odonate Therapeutics. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Odonate Therapeutics and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

