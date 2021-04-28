Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX), James Robinson, Has Just Spent US$83k Buying 1.1% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Independent Director, James Robinson, recently bought US$83k worth of stock, for US$2.08 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.1%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by James Robinson was the biggest purchase of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$2.46), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:NYMX Insider Trading Volume April 28th 2021

Insider Ownership of Nymox Pharmaceutical

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Nymox Pharmaceutical insiders own 45% of the company, worth about US$87m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nymox Pharmaceutical Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Nymox Pharmaceutical. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Nymox Pharmaceutical (2 are potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

