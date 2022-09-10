Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM), Karl M. Hanneman, Has Just Spent US$51k Buying 17% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Independent Director, Karl M. Hanneman, recently bought US$51k worth of stock, for US$40.50 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 17%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Northrim BanCorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director David Karp bought US$108k worth of shares at a price of US$43.35 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$41.33 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 11.13k shares for US$469k. But insiders sold 1.32k shares worth US$57k. Overall, Northrim BanCorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:NRIM Insider Trading Volume September 10th 2022

Does Northrim BanCorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Northrim BanCorp insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$6.2m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Northrim BanCorp Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Northrim BanCorp insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Northrim BanCorp, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

