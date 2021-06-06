Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN), Michael Voinovich, Has Just Spent US$67k Buying 26% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Michael Voinovich, the Independent Director of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) recently shelled out US$67k to buy stock, at US$23.99 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 26%.

Middlefield Banc Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Michael Voinovich is the biggest insider purchase of Middlefield Banc shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$24.11 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Middlefield Banc share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Middlefield Banc insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$20.87 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Middlefield Banc Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Middlefield Banc insiders own 7.8% of the company, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Middlefield Banc Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Middlefield Banc we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

