Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), Richard Anderson, Has Just Spent US$517k Buying 6.2% More Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, Richard Anderson, recently bought a whopping US$517k worth of stock, at a price of US$103. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 6.2%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Medtronic

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Human Resources Officer, Carol Surface, for US$1.7m worth of shares, at about US$115 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$103. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Carol Surface was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MDT Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Does Medtronic Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Medtronic insiders own about US$148m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Medtronic Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Medtronic and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

