Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), A. Puckett, Has Just Spent US$100k Buying 10% More Shares

Potential Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, A. Puckett, recently bought US$100k worth of stock, paying US$1,196 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 10%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Markel

The Chairman of the Board, Steven Markel, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$1,299 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$1,168. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 317.00 shares worth US$404k. On the other hand they divested 1.63k shares, for US$2.1m. In total, Markel insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MKL Insider Trading Volume August 6th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Markel Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Markel insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$329m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Markel Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by some insiders suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Markel. While conducting our analysis, we found that Markel has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.