Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A), Harry Sloan, Has Just Spent US$353k Buying 11,013% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Harry Sloan, recently paid US$7.06 per share to buy US$353k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 11,013%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Lions Gate Entertainment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Harry Sloan was the biggest purchase of Lions Gate Entertainment shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$8.81. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:LGF.A Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2022

Lions Gate Entertainment is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Lions Gate Entertainment Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Lions Gate Entertainment insiders own 3.0% of the company, worth about US$59m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Lions Gate Entertainment Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Lions Gate Entertainment insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Lions Gate Entertainment and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.