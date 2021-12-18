Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR), Stephen Mumblow, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We'd be surprised if Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Stephen Mumblow, recently sold US$285k worth of stock at US$114 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 34% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lamar Advertising

Notably, that recent sale by Stephen Mumblow is the biggest insider sale of Lamar Advertising shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$115). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 34% of Stephen Mumblow's stake.

In the last year Lamar Advertising insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:LAMR Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Lamar Advertising insiders own about US$708m worth of shares (which is 6.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lamar Advertising Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Lamar Advertising is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Lamar Advertising and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

