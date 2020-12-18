Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC), Roger Carolin, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Roger Carolin, recently divested US$229k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$8.05 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 53% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Innovative Solutions and Support

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Winston Churchill, sold US$410k worth of shares at a price of US$6.04 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$7.80). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 47% of Winston Churchill's holding.

Insiders in Innovative Solutions and Support didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ISSC Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2020

I will like Innovative Solutions and Support better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Innovative Solutions and Support Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Innovative Solutions and Support insiders own 33% of the company, worth about US$44m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Innovative Solutions and Support Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Innovative Solutions and Support stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Innovative Solutions and Support is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Innovative Solutions and Support.

Of course Innovative Solutions and Support may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

