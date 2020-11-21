Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN), Robert Stricker, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Robert Stricker, recently divested US$200k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$40.00 each. That sale was 46% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Horace Mann Educators

The President, Marita Zuraitis, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$406k worth of shares at a price of US$40.63 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$41.61). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 12% of Marita Zuraitis's holding.

In the last year Horace Mann Educators insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HMN Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2020

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Horace Mann Educators

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.5% of Horace Mann Educators shares, worth about US$7.8m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Horace Mann Educators Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Horace Mann Educators shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Horace Mann Educators has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

But note: Horace Mann Educators may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.