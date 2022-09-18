Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC), Thomas Gayner, Has Just Spent US$56k Buying 1.9% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) Independent Director, Thomas Gayner, recently bought US$56k worth of stock, for US$556 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 1.9%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Graham Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Marcel Snyman, sold US$77k worth of shares at a price of US$605 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$553. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Marcel Snyman was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 280.00 shares worth US$161k. But they sold 128.00 shares for US$77k. In total, Graham Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:GHC Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2022

Does Graham Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Graham Holdings insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$420m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Graham Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Graham Holdings. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Graham Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

