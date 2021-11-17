Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI), Joseph Brown, Has Just Spent US$542k Buying 24% More Shares

Those following along with Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Joseph Brown, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$542k on stock at an average price of US$27.08. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 24%.

Global Indemnity Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Joseph Brown was the biggest purchase of Global Indemnity Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$26.20. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 27.20k shares worth US$734k. But they sold 3.00k shares for US$93k. Overall, Global Indemnity Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:GBLI Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

Does Global Indemnity Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Global Indemnity Group insiders own 3.6% of the company, worth about US$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Global Indemnity Group Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Global Indemnity Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Global Indemnity Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

