Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT), J. Hall, Has Just Spent US$93k Buying 23% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that J. Hall, the Independent Director of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) recently shelled out US$93k to buy stock, at US$4.66 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 23%.

Glatfelter Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Kevin Fogarty made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$335k worth of shares at a price of US$13.78 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.78. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Glatfelter insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$9.59 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:GLT Insider Trading Volume August 30th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Glatfelter insiders own 2.9% of the company, worth about US$6.2m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Glatfelter Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Glatfelter stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Glatfelter. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Glatfelter and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

