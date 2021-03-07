Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK), Linda Myers P.C, Has Just Spent US$50k Buying 37% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Independent Director, Linda Myers P.C, recently bought US$50k worth of stock, for US$85.52 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 37%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gibraltar Industries

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Linda Myers P.C was not the only time they bought Gibraltar Industries shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$63.25 per share in a US$100k purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$81.42. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Linda Myers P.C purchased 2.16k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$69.28. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ROCK Insider Trading Volume March 8th 2021

Does Gibraltar Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Gibraltar Industries insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$23m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Gibraltar Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Gibraltar Industries shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Gibraltar Industries.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

