Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), John Holder, Has Just Spent US$97k Buying 7.9% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that John Holder, the Independent Director of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) recently shelled out US$97k to buy stock, at US$97.00 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 7.9%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Genuine Parts Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Thomas Gallagher bought US$276k worth of shares at a price of US$55.23 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$99.36. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Genuine Parts insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$70.11. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GPC Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.6% of Genuine Parts shares, worth about US$85m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Genuine Parts Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Genuine Parts insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Genuine Parts that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

