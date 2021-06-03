Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX), Linda West, Has Just Spent US$173k Buying A Few More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Linda West, recently paid US$8.64 per share to buy US$173k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Galera Therapeutics

In fact, the recent purchase by Linda West was the biggest purchase of Galera Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$8.58. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Galera Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:GRTX Insider Trading Volume June 3rd 2021

Does Galera Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$4.5m worth of Galera Therapeutics stock, about 2.1% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Galera Therapeutics Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Galera Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Galera Therapeutics (2 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

