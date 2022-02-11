Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), Kelley Steven-Waiss, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We'd be surprised if FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Kelley Steven-Waiss, recently sold US$256k worth of stock at US$42.62 per share. That sale was 27% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FormFactor

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO, President & Director, Michael Slessor, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$44.60 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$41.04. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year FormFactor insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FORM Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

Does FormFactor Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.9% of FormFactor shares, worth about US$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The FormFactor Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought FormFactor stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that FormFactor is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for FormFactor you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

