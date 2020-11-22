Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS), Matthew Kaness, Has Just Spent US$191k Buying 27% More Shares

Potential Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Matthew Kaness, recently bought US$191k worth of stock, paying US$27.28 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 27%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Flexsteel Industries

The CFO, COO Derek Schmidt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$987k worth of shares at a price of US$16.80 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$24.81. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Flexsteel Industries insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Flexsteel Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Flexsteel Industries insiders own 9.5% of the company, worth about US$17m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Flexsteel Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Flexsteel Industries insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Flexsteel Industries. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Flexsteel Industries (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

