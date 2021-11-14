Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC), Robert Perry-Smith, Has Just Spent US$284k Buying 10% More Shares

Potential Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Robert Perry-Smith, recently bought US$284k worth of stock, paying US$28.43 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 10%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Five Star Bancorp

The President James Beckwith made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$444k worth of shares at a price of US$20.00 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$28.24), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Five Star Bancorp insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FSBC Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2021

Insider Ownership of Five Star Bancorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Five Star Bancorp insiders own about US$228m worth of shares (which is 47% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Five Star Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Five Star Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Five Star Bancorp. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Five Star Bancorp and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

