Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), Michael Dolan, Has Just Spent US$118k Buying 25% More Shares

Potential Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Michael Dolan, recently bought US$118k worth of stock, paying US$47.31 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 25%.

Fastenal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Darren Jackson, for US$643k worth of shares, at about US$35.71 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$47.47, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 38% of Darren Jackson's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$544k for 12.26k shares. But they sold 45.55k shares for US$1.7m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Fastenal than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:FAST Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2021

Insider Ownership of Fastenal

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Fastenal insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$91m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fastenal Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. We don't take much heart from transactions by Fastenal insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Fastenal has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

