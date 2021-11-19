Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC), Carla Hendra, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Carla Hendra, recently divested US$312k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$43.90 each. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 100% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Edgewell Personal Care

Notably, that recent sale by Carla Hendra is the biggest insider sale of Edgewell Personal Care shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$43.22. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Edgewell Personal Care insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:EPC Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2021

Does Edgewell Personal Care Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Edgewell Personal Care insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$19m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Edgewell Personal Care Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Edgewell Personal Care is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Edgewell Personal Care. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Edgewell Personal Care (including 1 which is concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

