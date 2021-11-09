Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), Kathleen Mitic, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Kathleen Mitic, recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$75.79 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 44%, which is notable but not too bad.

eBay Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Robert Swan, sold US$3.7m worth of shares at a price of US$61.55 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$73.76. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 19% of Robert Swan's holding.

In total, eBay insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:EBAY Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2021

Does eBay Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. eBay insiders own about US$1.8b worth of shares (which is 4.0% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The eBay Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for eBay is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with eBay and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

