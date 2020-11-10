Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), Michael Critelli, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Michael Critelli, the Independent Director recently netted about US$1.1m selling shares at an average price of US$110. That sale reduced their total holding by 26% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Eaton Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Vice Chairman and Chief Financial & Planning Officer, Richard Fearon, for US$5.1m worth of shares, at about US$102 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$114). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 25% of Richard Fearon's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 5.75k shares for US$484k. On the other hand they divested 167.73k shares, for US$16m. In total, Eaton insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ETN Insider Trading Volume November 10th 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Eaton insiders own about US$106m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eaton Insiders?

Insiders sold Eaton shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Eaton and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

