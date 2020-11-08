Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG), Yair Seroussi, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We'd be surprised if DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Yair Seroussi, recently sold US$215k worth of stock at US$14.35 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 38% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DSP Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CFO & Secretary, Dror Levy, for US$502k worth of shares, at about US$16.28 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$15.00. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of DSP Group shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:DSPG Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.3% of DSP Group shares, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The DSP Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold DSP Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of DSP Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

