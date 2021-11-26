Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS), Michelle Sterling, Has Just Spent US$57k Buying 2.7% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Michelle Sterling, the Independent Director of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) recently shelled out US$57k to buy stock, at US$56.98 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 2.7%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Digital Turbine Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board Robert Deutschman for US$153k worth of shares, at about US$50.91 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$56.34. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Digital Turbine insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:APPS Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

Digital Turbine is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Digital Turbine

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Digital Turbine insiders own 3.3% of the company, currently worth about US$180m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Digital Turbine Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Digital Turbine. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Digital Turbine. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Digital Turbine you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.