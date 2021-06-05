Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), Tamara Erwin, Has Just Spent US$99k Buying 22% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Independent Director, Tamara Erwin, recently bought US$99k worth of stock, for US$360 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 22%.

Deere Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Tamara Erwin is the biggest insider purchase of Deere shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$357). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Tamara Erwin was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DE Insider Trading Volume June 5th 2021

Insider Ownership of Deere

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Deere insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$217m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Deere Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Deere insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Deere you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

