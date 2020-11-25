Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX), Ramkumar Mandalam, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Ramkumar Mandalam, the Independent Director recently netted about US$532k selling shares at an average price of US$48.00. That sale reduced their total holding by 36% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cryoport

In fact, the recent sale by Ramkumar Mandalam was the biggest sale of Cryoport shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$44.71. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Cryoport insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:CYRX Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cryoport insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cryoport Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Cryoport.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.