Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), John Replogle, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, John Replogle, recently sold a substantial US$1.4m worth of stock at a price of US$62.83 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 27%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cree

Notably, that recent sale by John Replogle is the biggest insider sale of Cree shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$68.70). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 27% of John Replogle's holding.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CREE Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

Insider Ownership of Cree

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.5% of Cree shares, worth about US$41m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Cree Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Cree shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Cree.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

