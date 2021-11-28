Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI), Robert Holthausen, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Robert Holthausen, recently sold a substantial US$762k worth of stock at a price of US$105 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 41% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

CRA International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Robert Holthausen is the biggest insider sale of CRA International shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$97.10. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

CRA International insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CRAI Insider Trading Volume November 28th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. CRA International insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 3.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CRA International Tell Us?

An insider sold CRA International shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, CRA International makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for CRA International you should be aware of.

