Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), Timothy Taylor, Has Just Spent US$101k Buying 14% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Timothy Taylor, recently paid US$17.00 per share to buy US$101k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 14%.

Continental Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder & Executive Chairman Harold Hamm made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$57m worth of shares at a price of US$17.01 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$16.30 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Continental Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CLR Insider Trading Volume January 1st 2021

Does Continental Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Continental Resources insiders own about US$4.9b worth of shares (which is 84% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Continental Resources Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Continental Resources. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Continental Resources you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

