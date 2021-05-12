Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL), Maribeth Rahe, Has Just Spent US$79k Buying 9.5% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Independent Director, Maribeth Rahe, recently bought US$79k worth of stock, for US$7.91 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 9.5%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Consolidated Communications Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by Maribeth Rahe is the biggest insider purchase of Consolidated Communications Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$8.28 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Consolidated Communications Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Maribeth Rahe.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CNSL Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Consolidated Communications Holdings insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$17m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Consolidated Communications Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Consolidated Communications Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Consolidated Communications Holdings. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Consolidated Communications Holdings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

