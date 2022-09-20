Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR), Joseph Corasanti, Has Just Spent US$438k Buying 15% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Joseph Corasanti, recently paid US$43.84 per share to buy US$438k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 15%.

Coherent Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Joseph Corasanti was the biggest purchase of Coherent shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$41.21 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Joseph Corasanti was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:COHR Insider Trading Volume September 20th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Coherent

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Coherent insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$73m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Coherent Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Coherent insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Coherent. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Coherent you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

