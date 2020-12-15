Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), Eugene Banucci, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Eugene Banucci, the Independent Director recently netted about US$760k selling shares at an average price of US$75.95. That sale reduced their total holding by 30% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Cognex Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Independent Director Eugene Banucci was not their only sale of Cognex shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$66.90 per share in a -US$2.0m sale. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$77.84, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 48%of Eugene Banucci's holding.

In the last year Cognex insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CGNX Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2020

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Cognex insiders own 4.3% of the company, worth about US$587m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cognex Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Cognex is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cognex. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Cognex that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.