Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF), David Osborn, Has Just Spent US$98k Buying 2.0% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Independent Director, David Osborn, recently bought US$98k worth of stock, for US$97.69 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 2.0%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Cincinnati Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Dirk Debbink made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$117 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$96.70. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Cincinnati Financial insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CINF Insider Trading Volume August 4th 2022

Does Cincinnati Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cincinnati Financial insiders own about US$469m worth of shares (which is 3.0% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cincinnati Financial Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Cincinnati Financial. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cincinnati Financial. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Cincinnati Financial you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

