Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR), Ollin Sykes, Has Just Spent US$88k Buying 5.1% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Independent Director, Ollin Sykes, recently bought US$88k worth of stock, for US$1.02 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 5.1%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Charles & Colvard Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Ollin Sykes was not the only time they bought Charles & Colvard shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$136k worth of shares at a price of US$0.79 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$1.12. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Charles & Colvard insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:CTHR Insider Trading Volume November 20th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Charles & Colvard insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$3.9m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Charles & Colvard Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Charles & Colvard insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Charles & Colvard you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

