Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), Janet Cowell, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Janet Cowell, recently divested US$457k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$22.85 each. That sale was 37% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

ChannelAdvisor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder & Director, Mitchell Wingo, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$13.99 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$23.01, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 36% of Mitchell Wingo's holding.

Insiders in ChannelAdvisor didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ECOM Insider Trading Volume May 14th 2021

Insider Ownership of ChannelAdvisor

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that ChannelAdvisor insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$17m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ChannelAdvisor Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that ChannelAdvisor is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with ChannelAdvisor and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

