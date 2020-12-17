Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), Gail Schulze, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Gail Schulze, recently divested US$345k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$7.27 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

Cerus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Gail Schulze is the biggest insider sale of Cerus shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$6.98. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 60.76k shares worth US$254k. But insiders sold 67.74k shares worth US$460k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Cerus than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:CERS Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2020

Does Cerus Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Cerus insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$25m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cerus Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Cerus has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

