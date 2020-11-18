Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), George Riedel, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We'd be surprised if Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, George Riedel, recently sold US$132k worth of stock at US$75.69 per share. That sale was 34% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, David Shafer, sold US$979k worth of shares at a price of US$68.52 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$72.92. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 99% of David Shafer's holding.

In the last year Cerner insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Cerner

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Cerner insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$792m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

An insider hasn't bought Cerner stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Cerner makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Cerner and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

