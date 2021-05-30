Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB), Todd Urness, Has Just Spent US$445k Buying 2.3% More Shares

Potential Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Todd Urness, recently bought US$445k worth of stock, paying US$17.80 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Bridgewater Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Lead Independent Director David Juran for US$515k worth of shares, at about US$9.57 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$17.36), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Bridgewater Bancshares insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$10.92 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:BWB Insider Trading Volume May 30th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 18% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares, worth about US$88m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bridgewater Bancshares Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Bridgewater Bancshares shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Bridgewater Bancshares, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

