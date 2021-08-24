Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT), Brenda Morris, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Brenda Morris, recently divested US$492k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$82.04 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 77% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boot Barn Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, James Conroy, for US$931k worth of shares, at about US$73.77 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$85.32. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 48% of James Conroy's holding.

Boot Barn Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Boot Barn Holdings shares, worth about US$8.9m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Boot Barn Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders sold Boot Barn Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Boot Barn Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Boot Barn Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Boot Barn Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

