Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), John Childs, Has Just Spent US$614k Buying A Few More Shares

Those following along with Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by John Childs, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$614k on stock at an average price of US$123. While that only increased their holding size by 0.2%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director John Childs was not the only time they bought Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$1m worth of shares at a price of US$76.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$122. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

John Childs bought 33.16k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$87.87. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BHVN Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2021

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$966m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.