Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), George Abercrombie, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., George Abercrombie, recently netted US$89k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$12.70. That might not be a huge sum but it was 70% of their personal holding, so we find it a little discouraging.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Senior VP & CFO Anthony Doyle for US$220k worth of shares, at about US$4.08 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$12.49), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:BCRX Insider Trading Volume May 13th 2021

Insider Ownership of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

