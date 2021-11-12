Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF), Douglas Hailey, Has Just Spent US$342k Buying 23% More Shares

Potential BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Douglas Hailey, recently bought US$342k worth of stock, paying US$13.70 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 23%.

BGSF Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Douglas Hailey was the biggest purchase of BGSF shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$14.43. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the BGSF insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

BGSF insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BGSF Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2021

BGSF is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does BGSF Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 7.1% of BGSF shares, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The BGSF Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest BGSF insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for BGSF you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

