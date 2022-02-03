Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR), David Matson, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We'd be surprised if Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, David Matson, recently sold US$106k worth of stock at US$61.06 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 35% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Banner

Notably, that recent sale by David Matson is the biggest insider sale of Banner shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$60.58. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Banner didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BANR Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Banner Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.3% of Banner shares, worth about US$27m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Banner Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Banner is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Banner (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

But note: Banner may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.