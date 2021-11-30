Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW), Somesh Singh, Has Just Spent US$62k Buying 62% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Independent Director, Somesh Singh, recently bought US$62k worth of stock, for US$30.79 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 62%, which is good to see.

Aviat Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Somesh Singh was the biggest purchase of Aviat Networks shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$30.34 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Somesh Singh.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AVNW Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Aviat Networks insiders own about US$15m worth of shares. That equates to 4.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aviat Networks Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Aviat Networks insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Aviat Networks has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

