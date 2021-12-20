Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX), Leonard Lemoine, Has Just Spent US$152k Buying 34% More Shares

Potential Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Leonard Lemoine, recently bought US$152k worth of stock, paying US$7.81 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 34%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Atlas Technical Consultants

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Administrative Officer, John Mollere, sold US$166k worth of shares at a price of US$11.16 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$8.11). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. John Mollere was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$876k for 97.14k shares. But they sold 14.96k shares for US$166k. In total, Atlas Technical Consultants insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about US$9.02 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:ATCX Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of Atlas Technical Consultants

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Atlas Technical Consultants insiders own about US$8.0m worth of shares (which is 2.7% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Atlas Technical Consultants Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Atlas Technical Consultants insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Atlas Technical Consultants (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

