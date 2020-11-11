Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW), Timothy Bernlohr, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Timothy Bernlohr, the Independent Director recently netted about US$1.5m selling shares at an average price of US$60.62. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 70% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings

In fact, the recent sale by Timothy Bernlohr was the biggest sale of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$51.62. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$618k for 34.65k shares. On the other hand they divested 30.50k shares, for US$1.8m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AAWW Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

