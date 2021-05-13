Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), Robert Ezzell, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Robert Ezzell, the Independent Director recently netted about US$570k selling shares at an average price of US$56.97. That sale reduced their total holding by 26% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Ameris Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Robert Ezzell is the biggest insider sale of Ameris Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$54.25. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Ameris Bancorp than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ABCB Insider Trading Volume May 13th 2021

Does Ameris Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ameris Bancorp insiders own about US$208m worth of shares (which is 5.5% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Ameris Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Ameris Bancorp makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Ameris Bancorp.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

